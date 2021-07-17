Escaped Prisoner Found at Forney Applebee's: Police

Saturday morning at approximately 1:00 am, a Forney Police Officer observed a vehicle in a ditch in the 700 block of US HWY 80 south service road.

While checking on the welfare of the driver, the officer discovered several items of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the driver was taken into custody and then began resisting and assaulting officers while being secured in the back seat of a patrol vehicle.

During the inventory search of the suspect's vehicle, officers located multiple weapons and narcotics.

Meanwhile, the man in custody was able to access the front of the patrol vehicle through the small window in the partition behind the front seats.

He then left the scene in the patrol vehicle and traveled west in the eastbound lanes of US HWY 80 towards Mesquite.

A phone call to the Mesquite Police Department reported seeing a person wearing handcuffs sitting inside an Applebee's restaurant, and the patrol vehicle was located with damage due to striking guardrails.

Forney PD identified the driver as 26-year-old Emanuel Paramo of Bridgeport. He faces numerous charges including assaulting an officer on duty and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Paramo was located by Mesquite Police Officers inside the restaurant and placed into custody where he was transported to the Forney City Jail and treated for a minor head injury believed to have been sustained when the patrol vehicle was wrecked.

If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607.

You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.