ERCOT Removes Griddy's Right to Operate

Griddy can no longer operate in the state of Texas.

ERCOT, which runs the state's power grid, has yanked Griddy's right to do business saying the company has failed to pay some of its bills.

All of Griddy's customers are now being switched to other electric providers.

Griddy released a statement that says in part: "Today, ERCOT took our members and have effectively shut down griddy"

It goes on to say: "We have always been transparent and customer-centric at every step. We wanted to continue the fight for our members to get relief and that hasn't changed."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.