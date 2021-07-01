Enhanced Security, Code Enforcement Coming to Downtown Dallas as Pandemic Eases

You may notice added security and police patrols around downtown Dallas this summer.

Economic development group Downtown Dallas Inc. is revealing its plan to improve public safety and homeless outreach in the central business district of the city.

The plan, which will be released in detail Thursday during a 9 a.m. news conference, will use local law enforcement to add security "to proactively address quality of life and public safety challenges as hundreds of thousands of workers and tourists continue to return to downtown," the organization said in a news release.

As part of the plan, the organization will pay off-duty Dallas police to increase patrols downtown during busy hours. Additionally, the group said it will dedicate more staff to reporting code violations to authorities and city officials, The Dallas Morning News reported.

During the summer operation, the organization said Dallas police will increase park checks and enforcement of park rules. Downtown Dallas Inc. also will share information with authorities about “hot spots” based on patrols and complaints, the report said.

"It is no secret that Dallas and other major cities across the country often anticipate an uptick in crime heading into the warmer summer months. This does not have to be a foregone conclusion," said Albert Sanchez, a former 10-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department who now serves as the organization's vice president of public safety and field operations. "That is why it is so important for us to be proactive and intentional about how we address quality of life concerns."

Sanchez will lead the operation, which will focus on the area bounded by Interstate 345 on the east, Interstate 30 on the south, North Stemmons Freeway on the west and Woodall Rodgers Freeway on the north.

"Public safety is and always will be our first priority," said Kourtny Garrett, DDI president and CEO. "Downtown has historically been one of the safest areas of our city and we are determined to keep it that way through the good work of our field team members, including Downtown Security, Clean Team, Homeless Outreach, and our new DDI Ambassadors."

The organization offered the following key points of their plan.