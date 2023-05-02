Endangered Birds Native to Texas Return to Cedar Hill

For the first time in about 20 years, a pair of endangered Golden-cheeked warblers have been spotted at the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center in Cedar Hill.

They are the only bird species that breeds exclusively in Texas. "This bird is a native Texan," said Julie Collins, the center's director.

The unusual sighting has drawn bird watchers to this peaceful corner of bustling Dallas County.

Among them are Dan and Karen Carpenter, who managed to capture one of the birds on camera. "Yeah, we got shots of him!" said Dan Carpenter.

No one is sure why the Golden-cheeked warblers have returned to Cedar Hill after such a long absence. "You know, that's a question I think we're trying to answer," said Katie Christman, who is a longtime volunteer at the center.

The hilly, forested preserve is home to some Ashe juniper trees. The trees' stringy bark is the only material Golden-cheeked warblers will use to build their nests. However, development has reduced the number of places where the birds can thrive.

"The Golden-cheeked warbler is losing the habitat that it needs to survive," Christman explained.

The fact that a male and a female have been spotted in Cedar Hill has sparked hope of a comeback for the birds.

"We're gonna give them the space they need to do their thing… do what they need to do," said Christman. "Maybe we'll have more next year," Collins added.

But for now, seeing just one Golden-cheeked warbler is more than enough.

"That was our goal today," said Dan Carpenter. "I'm so glad they're here."