Ellis County Sheriff's Office Asks for Public's Help Locating Murder Suspect

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 28-year-old man in connection with the death of a Waxahachie man on Wednesday.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 6900 block of Ensign Road at 4:20 p.m. on March 24.

The sheriff's department said when deputies arrived at the scene, they believed they found a human body on the property.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations, Ellis County Crime Scene, and the Texas Rangers also responded to the scene, deputies said.

According to sheriff's deputies, the individual found at the property was pronounced dead, and an autopsy was ordered. The body was subsequently transported to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office.

On Thursday, the individual was identified as Jordan Von Hoffman from Waxahachie, and he was determined to have died from homicidal violence, deputies said.

During their investigation, deputies said they found evidence linking 28-year-old Trenton James Adams to the death of Von Hoffman.

According to sheriff's deputies, Adams is believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Jeep Compass with the Texas license plate NCG 9476.

Adams is also wanted on for a parole violation, deputies said.

Anyone with information should call the Ellis County Sheriff's Office at 972-937-6060. Anonymous tips can be made through Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-7297.