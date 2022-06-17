Election Results: Local Runoff Saturday, June 18

Scroll down for election results. Check back and refresh this page for the latest returns on Saturday night.

Runoffs from the May 9 election in North Texas will be finalized on Saturday.

There are 11 races we're following in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties are listed below alphabetically.

Not all counties and cities have elections on Saturday -- only those whose races on May 9 didn't end with more than 50% for any particular candidate.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting results are expected to be released shortly after 7 p.m. with day-of returns being updated throughout the evening.

COUNTY ELECTION PAGES

For sample ballots, voting information and race results at counties throughout North Texas, visit the following county election pages here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.

JUNE 18 RACES

Arlington City Council, District 6 % reporting

Carrollton City Council, Place 3 % reporting

Dallas College Board of Trustees, District 1 % reporting

Duncanville Mayor % reporting

Forest Hill Mayor % reporting

Fort Worth ISD School Board, District 4 % reporting

Garland City Council, Place 5 % reporting

Irving City Council, District 1 % reporting

Mansfield ISD School Board, Place 3 % reporting

Richardson ISD School Board, District 2 % reporting