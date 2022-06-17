election results

Election Results: Local Runoff Saturday, June 18

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day; Election results will be updated here after the polls close Saturday night

Scroll down for election results. Check back and refresh this page for the latest returns on Saturday night.

Runoffs from the May 9 election in North Texas will be finalized on Saturday.

There are 11 races we're following in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties are listed below alphabetically.

Not all counties and cities have elections on Saturday -- only those whose races on May 9 didn't end with more than 50% for any particular candidate.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting results are expected to be released shortly after 7 p.m. with day-of returns being updated throughout the evening.

COUNTY ELECTION PAGES

JUNE 18 RACES

  • Arlington City Council, District 6

    % reporting

    • Long Pham

      62%

      3,582

    • Albert Parra

      38%

      2,241

  • Carrollton City Council, Place 3

    % reporting

    • Richard Fleming

      54%

      1,606

    • Daisy Palomo

      46%

      1,363

  • Dallas College Board of Trustees, District 1

    % reporting

    • Catalina E. Garcia

      62%

      3,358

    • Lynn Davenport

      38%

      2,080

  • Duncanville Mayor

    % reporting

    • Barry L. Gordon

      53%

      918

    • Mark D. Cooks

      47%

      825

  • Forest Hill Mayor

    % reporting

    • Stephanie Boardingham

      68%

      501

    • Lyndia Thomas

      32%

      240

  • Fort Worth ISD School Board, District 4

    % reporting

    • Wallace Bridges

      51%

      445

    • Brian J. Dixon

      49%

      422

  • Garland City Council, Place 5

    % reporting

    • Margaret A. Lucht

      59%

      157

    • Jon Dehn

      41%

      111

  • Irving City Council, District 1

    % reporting

    • John Bloch

      57%

      280

    • Tony Grimes

      43%

      209

  • Mansfield ISD School Board, Place 3

    % reporting

    • Craig Tipping

      56%

      2,779

    • Benita C. Reed

      44%

      2,210

  • Richardson ISD School Board, District 2

    % reporting

    • Vanessa Pacheco

      58%

      1,476

    • Sherry Clemens

      42%

      1,071

  • Saginaw City Council, Place 1

    % reporting

    • Paul Felegy

      68%

      157

    • Charles Beasley

      32%

      74

