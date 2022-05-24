What You Need to Know About the 2022 Texas Primary Runoff Election

Texas is one of five states holding primary elections on Tuesday, May 24. Primary elections are underway in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas will offer a glimpse of what the next Congress could look like, with some marquee matchups testing whether voters want to elect agents of change or a return to normal.

WHAT IS A PRIMARY RUNOFF?

The primary runoff is for elections held during the March 1 primary where candidates failed to secure more than 50% of the vote. The top two candidates in those races then enter a runoff where the winner will be the party nomination in November.

WHAT ARE THE KEY RACES IN THE TEXAS PRIMARY RUNOFF?

There are several key races in the runoff, including the Republican nominee for Texas State Attorney General where incumbent Ken Paxton is being challenged by George P. Bush. On the Democratic side, Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski are both seeking the party nomination.

Also on the Democratic ticket, in the lieutenant governor's race, Michelle Beckley is facing off against Mike Collier.

There are also runoffs in both the Republican and Democratic parties for Texas Land Commissioner where Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez are vying for the Democratic nomination while Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley want on the Republican ticket.

Republicans also need to decide between incumbent Wayne Christian and challenger Sarah Stonger for Railroad Commissioner.

Democrats need a nominee for Comptroller and will be choosing between Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega.

HOW DO YOU VOTE IN THE TEXAS PRIMARY RUNOFF?

Because it's a primary runoff, voters can only vote on the same party's ticket that they voted on in the primary. In other words, if you voted in the Republican primary, you cannot vote in a Democratic runoff, and vice versa.

If you didn't vote in the primary, you can vote in either party's runoff, but not both.

IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES

April 25 -- Last day to register to vote in primary runoffs.

April 25 -- Early voting begins for May 7 uniform election.

April 26 -- Last day to apply for a ballot by mail for May 7 election.

May 3 -- Early voting ends for May 7 uniform election.

May 7 -- Uniform election

May 9 -- Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.

May 13 -- The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary runoff (request received, not postmarked).

May 16 -- Early voting begins for the primary runoff.

May 20 -- Early voting ends for the primary runoff.

May 24 -- Primary runoffs. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.

May 25 -- Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.