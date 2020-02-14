Elderly Woman Found Dead After House Fire in Dallas

Firefighters found the body of an elderly woman inside a Dallas home that caught fire Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

A DFR spokesman said crews received a 911 call about 5:16 a.m. for a house fire on the 3800 block of Frank Street, in the Fair Park area of Dallas.

Flames were shooting from the back of the home when first responders arrived, the spokesman said. Crews used hand-lines to bring the fire under control.

Once the flames were extinguished, crews found the body of an elderly woman inside the home, DFR said. No one else was inside the building and no other injuries were reported.

The Dallas County medical examiner will determine how the woman died. Her name has not been released as of this writing.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.