State Highway 183 is shut down in Bedford after a fatal crash on Monday morning.

According to the Bedford Police Department, only one eastbound lane is open between the Central and Industrial exist.

Police said the eastbound access road is also shut down between Westpark Way and Industrial.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The road closure will likely last throughout morning rush hour traffic, police said.

Drivers should expect traffic delays as officials respond to the crash.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.