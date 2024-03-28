Early logistics announced ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The countdown is on in DFW for the arrival of the world’s most-watched sporting event.

The region will host nine matches of the 2026 men’s FIFA World Cup, which is more than any other city.

“We’re still peeling back the layers of this onion to see what that impact is going to be,” said Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul.

This week, Paul announced to city leaders that Dallas is also a finalist to host the games’ International Broadcast Center at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

When that last happened in 1994, it boosted the local economy by about $26 million. In 2022, the host city garnered $65 million.

“My expectations are pretty high,” said Wendell Lee.

Lee, a partner at Uno Mas, said he hopes his restaurant will be one of many to benefit in downtown Dallas and beyond as people from around the world get a taste of everything the region has to offer.

“You’re going to get a lot of people from other countries coming in who’ve never had Tex-Mex before or even just American food,” he said.

While all nine matches will be played at AT&T Stadium, the Sports Commission said they expect to host base camps at Toyota Stadium, Dallas Baptist University, TCU and the University of Dallas -- four places where a team will stay and practice ahead of the World Cup.

A daily fan fest will be held at Fair Park, which the Sports Commission said could average 70,000 visitors a day.

In a statement, the General Manager of Fair Park Stacey Church said the organization is excited about the level of enthusiasm ahead of the Cup:

“We've been working with the Dallas Sports Commission, FIFA, and other stakeholders, on operational aspects for the FIFA World Cup Fan Fest at Fair Park. This includes detailing the event's layout, hours of operation, various components, and more.”

Other venues like Dallas’s Klyde Warren Park and Fort Worth’s Sundance Square could serve as the backdrop for one of the many events the cup attracts.

“To see it kind of all unfold and the additional layers that are coming on and the excitement of the entire community… But also how can we utilize the World Cup to be able to leave our city and our region in a better place. Provide more opportunities for our residents and our kids, I think that’s the exciting piece for me,” said Paul.

When it comes to the total economic impact for DFW, Paul said only time will tell.

In 2017, a committee preparing the city’s bid to serve as a host city estimated it would be more than $400 million dollars. But that’s when they expected to host four games, not nine.

Today, Paul said that number is expected to be higher.

In the months to come, the Sports Commission will begin recruiting volunteers.

FIFA will also spend time in town examining both safety and security plans and travel logistics to make sure fans can easily move between events.