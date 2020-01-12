Duncanville High Student Fatally Shot in DeSoto: Police

A 16-year-old Duncanville High student died Saturday night and another man was wounded in a drug-related incident in DeSoto, police say.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to reports that a sedan had crashed into an unoccupied SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Belt Line Road in DeSoto. They found two wounded males inside the sedan — an adult who had been driving and the 16-year-old.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots shortly before the crash and saw two men running away.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, where the teenager was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The man, who was shot in the torso, underwent surgery and is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Their identities have not been released.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and drug paraphernalia was found in the sedan, police said. The shooting is thought to be an isolated incident and police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident may call DeSoto police at 469-658-3050.

