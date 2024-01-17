Duncanville chief of police retiring after three decades with the department

Duncanville is looking for a new police chief after current Chief Mark LiVigni says he's retiring at the end of the month.

LiVigni was named chief in 2022 after being promoted to assistant chief in 2017. The department said that over his 30-year career in Duncanville, LiVigni served in every sworn rank.

"I had the honor of appointing Mark to assistant chief of police in 2017. His work ethic was a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated law enforcement professional," said Assistant City Manager Robert D. Brown, Jr., who served as Duncanville's Chief of Police for 15 years. "I would like to thank him for his unwavering commitment to excellence during my tenure as chief of police. Mark will be missed."

LiVigni is also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Chief LiVigni’s dedication to the residents of the City of Duncanville and his long-time service to the community has left us all the better for his efforts. His unwavering commitment to public safety and the well-being of our citizens has been a hallmark of his service," said City Manager Douglas Finch in a statement. "As Chief LiVigni retires, we express our heartfelt appreciation to him for his exceptional service to our City of Champions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

According to his online bio, LiVigni earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from the University of North Texas graduating with the distinction of magna cum laude. He is also a graduate of the 233rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy. Additionally, LiVigni is a graduate of the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration's 48th School of Executive Leadership where he received the Tory Caeti award for academic excellence, and he was hired by the Duncanville Police Department in 1993.

The City of Duncanville will hold a public, come-and-go celebration at City Hall on Friday, Jan. 19 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.