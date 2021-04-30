Texas DSHS

DSHS Revises Number Again, Says At Least 151 Now Killed in Texas' February Winter Storm

The frigid weather also was blamed for dozens of more deaths across other Southern states

Picture of highway with snow
Texas officials on Friday raised the death toll from February’s winter storm and blackouts to at least 151 people, following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

The number reported Friday is 26 more than the most recent report in early April.

So far, there have not been any deaths related to the winter storm reported in Denton county. However, there were 11 in Dallas County, three in Tarrant county, two each in Collin, Hill and Ellis counties and one each n Greyson, Kaufman, Freestone, Hunt and Lamar counties.

The most confirmed deaths occurred around Houston, where Harris County officials have reported at least 41 victims.

A full list is below.

Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas’ electric grid to the breaking point.

The frigid weather also was blamed for dozens of more deaths across other Southern states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.

County Number of Deaths
Aransas1
Armstrong1
Bandera1
Bexar9
Brazoria1
Brooks1
Cass1
Cherokee1
Clay1
Coleman2
Collin2
Dallas11
Ector1
Ellis2
Fayette1
Fort Bend3
Freestone1
Frio1
Galveston8
Grayson1
Hale1
Harris41
Henderson2
Hill2
Hopkins1
Hunt1
Kaufman1
Kendall1
Kerr1
Lamar1
Lavaca2
Lee1
Leon1
Limestone1
McLennan1
Montgomery2
Nacogdoches4
Parker1
Pecos1
Rusk1
San Saba1
Schleicher1
Sutton1
Tarrant3
Taylor6
Travis12
Trinity1
Uvalde1
Val Verde1
Webb1
Wharton1
Wichita2
Williamson3
Total151

