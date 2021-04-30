DSHS Revises Number Again, Says At Least 151 Now Killed in Texas' February Winter Storm

Texas officials on Friday raised the death toll from February’s winter storm and blackouts to at least 151 people, following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

The number reported Friday is 26 more than the most recent report in early April.

So far, there have not been any deaths related to the winter storm reported in Denton county. However, there were 11 in Dallas County, three in Tarrant county, two each in Collin, Hill and Ellis counties and one each n Greyson, Kaufman, Freestone, Hunt and Lamar counties.

The most confirmed deaths occurred around Houston, where Harris County officials have reported at least 41 victims.

A full list is below.

Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas’ electric grid to the breaking point.

The frigid weather also was blamed for dozens of more deaths across other Southern states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.