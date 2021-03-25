At Least 111 Killed in Texas' February Winter Storm: DSHS

At least 111 people are dead as a result of the winter storm that knocked out power to millions of Texans last month, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services released on Thursday.

The DSHS said that between Feb. 11 and March 5, 111 Texans died as a result of the winter storm that dropped temperatures well below freezing for several days, including below zero in North Texas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

So far, there have not been any deaths related to the winter storm reported in Tarrant or Denton counties. However, there were three in Dallas County, two in Collin County, two in Hill County and one in Greyson County. A full list is below.

The state health department said they have been notified of storm-related deaths three ways.

Medical certifiers submit a DSHS form specifying that a particular death was related to a disaster.

Medical certifiers flag a death record as disaster-related.

DSHS epidemiologists match public reports of disaster-related deaths to death records.

While DSHS disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about the causes of death from the storm, the majority of storm-related deaths verified so far have been associated with hypothermia.

There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accident, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, falls, and fire.

The DSHS said the data is still preliminary and is subject to change as more death records are reviewed and as more information is gathered. They expect the information will be updated weekly.