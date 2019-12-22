Drunken Driving Suspect Crashes into Fort Worth Restaurant

Fort Worth

A man suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested after he crashed into a restaurant in Fort Worth, police say. 

The building sustained structural damage in the crash, police said. 

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. That person was not thought to have been in the vehicle, police said.

The driver, Jerez Torres Jr of Fort Worth, was given a field sobriety test and taken into custody. 

Torres, 28, remained in the Fort Worth police jail Sunday. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, according to jail records.

