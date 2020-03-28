Drone Footage Captures First Friday Night of Strict COVID-19 Closures

If you've driven at night in Dallas or Fort Worth you've witnessed the eerily quiet streets.

This is the 'new normal' for now, COVID-19 has prompted mayors and county judges to issue shelter-in-place orders.

Nowhere is the silence more deafening than in normally busy entertainment areas.

At 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' order requiring residents to shelter in place to stop the spread of novel coronavirus went into effect.

On Friday, March 27, Dallas was desolate. It was the first Friday 'night out' where no one was out.

The Well Creative Productions posted a video from a 4K drone's trip over Dallas bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

In the Bishop Arts district, no smoke or sounds come from Lockhart Smoke House, the marquees of The Kessler Theater and Granada Theater are lit but no performances take place, and along Lower Greenville -- sidewalks are still. Elm Street and Main Street in Deep Ellum are empty, doors to businesses are closed.

The video ends with a shot of the Downtown Dallas skyline, the "Wash Your Hands" message appearing on the Omni Hotel with the words "We're all in this together."

Indeed we are.