Driver Shot in Arm in North Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

A 21-year-old college student on his way to visit his parents in North Fort Worth was shot in the arm as he drove on U.S. Route 287 in a case of road rage, police say.

It happened Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of 287 near Harmon Road.

"I've never had anything like that happen, ever,” he said.

NBC 5 agreed not to use the victim's name because he fears for his safety.

He said he was heading to his parents’ house when a car raced up from behind, swerved between lanes and tried to speed through traffic.

"And the second time he cut me off I decided to hit my horn because I didn't want to get hit,” the victim said.

Possibly angered by the honking, the man rolled down his window, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

"My window had shattered and then I heard some more bullets enter through the door,” he said. "I didn't know when it was going to stop because it sounded like one after another."

In all, six bullets entered his car, he said.

One of them pierced his right arm.

"I don't think I had much going through my head,” he said. “It was more just push the gas and try to get out of there."

He was treated at a hospital and released.

The victim described the other car as a slightly older white four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The shooter looked young and had unique hair, he said.

"I did see medium-length dreads with some blonde tips,” he said.

The episode lasted 10 or 15 seconds, he said.

"Pretty crazy. I was just glad this is the outcome instead of anything else,” he said. "I hope it doesn't happen to anyone else. Luckily I was the only one in the car at the time."

Investigators recovered a bullet fragment from his arm and towed his car away to process for evidence.