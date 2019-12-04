Driver Surrenders After Chase Along PGBT in Garland

A driver of a stolen pickup truck led police on a chase in Garland and Rowlett Wednesday morning, police say. He was taken into custody.

The driver, whose identity is not yet known, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Z-71 extracab pickup truck stolen from a residential area Wednesday morning.

Officers caught up with the driver while responding to the "in progress auto theft" call.

The driver refused to stop and led police and state troopers on a chase up and down the President George H.W. Bush Turnpike, into Rowlett and back to Garland, where he eventually bailed out of the truck in a residential area near the PGBT and Lavon Drive.

With the truck slowly rolling to a stop, the man can be seen running from the vehicle and through the yards of several homes as he tried to outrun officers on foot.

After a block or two, the man surrendered and was taken into custody near the 3800 block of Creststone Drive.

