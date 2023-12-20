Driver crashes into Dallas fire truck as firefighters respond to serious crash near Fair Park

A driver was seriously injured Wednesday after crashing into a firetruck responding to another crash, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

According to DFR, at about 11:30 a.m. firefighters were sent to a crash along the 2500 block of Robert B Cullum Boulevard near Fair Park.

While specific details about the crash are not yet known, two people involved in the crash were hospitalized.

DFR said a driver not involved in the original crash slammed into Engine 44 from behind at about 11:40 a.m. The fire truck, DFR said, was blocking the scene when it was hit by the driver.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The driver of that vehicle was ejected and was seriously injured. The driver's current condition is not known.

A firefighter who was on the truck when it was struck had a minor injury and was hospitalized for evaluation. DFR said the firefighter was OK and was expected to be released from the hospital soon.