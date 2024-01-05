DPD investigating fatal crash with 12-year-old driver

A crash that killed a 12-year-old is under investigation after Dallas Police learned the driver is also 12 years old. Two other children were also hurt in the single-car crash in southeast Dallas.

On Friday afternoon, parents and their middle school-aged kids crossed busy Lasater Road to get to a spot that is both difficult to reach and to comprehend.

Sula Carillo came to leave balloons. Flowers were included too, along with candles for a 12-year-old boy she says was a close family friend.

“My sons are heartbroken, we stayed up last night over the situation,” Carillo said.

Dallas police say just before 9 a.m. Thursday, officers received a call of a single-car accident in the 15000 block of Lasater Road.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Four people were inside the vehicle, none of them older than 12, including the driver.

DPD says a 12-year-old boy died at the scene. The driver, also 12 years old, and two other passengers ages 11 and 12, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

“It’s very impacting for the whole community really because they used to come out to our house,” Carillo said.

Two officers collected some items from the crash scene on Friday afternoon as part of DPD's ongoing investigation.

Questions, including how a 12-year-old gained access to the SUV, who the vehicle belonged to and what potential charges anyone could face, were not immediately answered by DPD, which cited the ongoing investigation in an e-mailed response.