Dozens of Fort Worth Officers Search Hulen Mall

Fort Worth police are looking for a wanted person inside Hulen Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Police have confirmed few details, other than having a large presence at the mall related to the ongoing search.

Texas Sky Ranger was overhead; a large number of police vehicles were spotted near Macy's and BJ's restaurant on the mall's east side.

A number of SWAT officers were also seen gathering in a nearby parking lot.

At a mall entrance near the restaurant and deaprtment store, a car appeared to have crashed into a barricade outside the entrance. Crime scene tape surrounded the car and part of the adjacent parking lot.

Police have not yet confirmed why the person was wanted or what incident led to the search.

Shoppers headed to the mall are asked to avoid the area.

