Downtown Dallas to Light Up Green for Earth Day

Downtown Dallas will be lighting up green on Earth Day this year.

On Friday, April 22, 10 Dallas buildings are switching their lights to green in honor of the 12th annual Earth Day Celebration hosted by Dallas-based international environmental nonprofit EarthX.

The EarthX celebration is a green gathering held in Dallas around Earth Day in April, and it creates a fun and engaging atmosphere for thought, exploration, and experiential learning, organizers said.

The event will take place from April 20 to 24 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

These illuminated buildings will include Reunion Tower, Bank of America, Hunt Building, One Arts Plaza, 1900 Pearl, AT&T, 400 Record, and 17 Seventeen McKinney.

The Omni Hotel will also showcase the EarthX logo for drivers traveling into Downtown via I-30.

According to EarthX officials, the green lights should serve as a reminder to everyone to do their part to preserve and protect the planet not just on Earth Day, but all year round.

EarthX also encourages all buildings throughout North Texas to switch their lights to green if they can on the evening of April 22, officials said.

Officials said if changing the color of your lights is not possible, consider turning the lights off for a few hours instead to show support for a greener world.