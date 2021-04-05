diocese of dallas

Downtown Dallas Skyline Will ‘Be Golden' for International Golden Rule Day Monday

Downtown Skyline to "Be Golden" on April 5th International Golden Rule Day, Diocese of Dallas and Catholic Charities Dallas lead effort to light up skies

By Demetrius Harper

dallas skyline in gold
Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News

In celebration of International Golden Rule Day, the Downtown Dallas skyline will turn gold Monday night.

The Diocese of Dallas and Catholic Charities Dallas led the way in an effort for their "Be Golden" initiative.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Bishop Edward Burns started the "Be Golden" program in 2018 to help create a more welcoming community in Dallas and beyond. The goal is to educate, inspire and generate action to create a world where everyone is treated they want to be treated.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 3 mins ago

WATCH: Driver in Stolen Ambulance Leads Police on Chase

In a statement, Burns said it is a huge reminder as hundreds of unaccompanied minors are housed at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center awaiting the next step in their immigration journey.

"We believe that if we put ourselves in other people's shoes, especially when it comes to our immigrant neighbors, we'll discover that we're more alike than we are different," said Burns.

The Golden Rule is a global principle of treating others as they would want to be treated themselves. A statement that many have heard throughout their childhoods and is a part of many traditions around the world.

"The Golden Rule is a simple one. It's not a political statement or a legal matter. It's a human issue," said Burns. Most buildings in downtown Dallas will be joining the effort to turn the skyline gold.

In 2007, URI-Africa and Interfaith Peace-building Initiative declared April 5 as "Golden Rule Day" in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. They then called upon everyone around the world to join them in following the teaching of the Golden Rule in order to make our world better for all.

This article tagged under:

diocese of dallasDallasbishop edward burnscatholic charities dallasgolden rule day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us