Downtown Dallas Skyline Will ‘Be Golden' for International Golden Rule Day Monday

In celebration of International Golden Rule Day, the Downtown Dallas skyline will turn gold Monday night.

The Diocese of Dallas and Catholic Charities Dallas led the way in an effort for their "Be Golden" initiative.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Bishop Edward Burns started the "Be Golden" program in 2018 to help create a more welcoming community in Dallas and beyond. The goal is to educate, inspire and generate action to create a world where everyone is treated they want to be treated.

In a statement, Burns said it is a huge reminder as hundreds of unaccompanied minors are housed at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center awaiting the next step in their immigration journey.

"We believe that if we put ourselves in other people's shoes, especially when it comes to our immigrant neighbors, we'll discover that we're more alike than we are different," said Burns.

The Golden Rule is a global principle of treating others as they would want to be treated themselves. A statement that many have heard throughout their childhoods and is a part of many traditions around the world.

"The Golden Rule is a simple one. It's not a political statement or a legal matter. It's a human issue," said Burns. Most buildings in downtown Dallas will be joining the effort to turn the skyline gold.

In 2007, URI-Africa and Interfaith Peace-building Initiative declared April 5 as "Golden Rule Day" in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. They then called upon everyone around the world to join them in following the teaching of the Golden Rule in order to make our world better for all.