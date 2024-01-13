DNA evidence results in arrest in 2020 sexual assault cases: Denton Police

An East Texas man was arrested Thursday in connection with two separate 2020 sexual assaults thanks to DNA evidence, the Denton Police Department said.

The sexual assault cases happened in March and November 2020, where items of evidence were collected and analyzed, police said in a release.

Denton Police said on March 8, 2020, a woman reported that a man tried to force her onto her bed after he broke into her home in the 2400 block of Charlotte Street. The man then fled after the woman resisted him.

On Nov. 7, 2020, another woman reported that a man knocked on her apartment door in the 2500 block of Charlotte Street. Police said the man engaged the woman in casual conversation before forcing his way into her apartment and sexually assaulting her.

According to Denton Police, a DNA profile was set up for two cases, and in December 2022, they were notified that the DNA profiles in both cases matched.

The police department requested assistance from the Dallas FBI for further DNA testing. In Nov. 2023, they identified a relative of the unknown suspect. According to the investigation of the family lineage, the authorities identified 38-year-old Jason Warren of Marshall, who had previously lived in Denton.

Denton Police

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Warren was indicted on two counts of sexually motivated burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony. He was arrested two days later on the two Denton Police warrants and criminal trespass of a habitation warrant from the Waco Police Department.

Warren was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a $210,000 bond and transported to the Denton County Jail.