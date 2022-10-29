Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas

On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival.

"It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see the kids with the paintings on their face,” said Claudia Cruze.

In its third year, the event was expected to draw 40,000 spectators for a parade lined with vibrant floats, Catrinas and elaborate costumes ahead of the holiday designated to honor deceased loved ones.

For Mercedes and Luis Villanueva, it was an opportunity to help their children explore their heritage.

"Everyone's used to seeing this like on Disney with Coco, right? So just the fact to not only see it on TV or hear about it but to be able to come and partake in the opportunity to see others enjoying their time out here,” said Luis Villanueva.

For some these traditions provided a sense of familiarity.

"I love that Dallas is such a melting pot now that regardless of your heritage, it's being celebrated somewhere,” said Aubrey Garcia.

Others came looking to learn.

“Curiosity and just a fun day out. I've always loved the celebration of Dia de Los Muertos. I think it's always been very interesting, and I like learning about it,” said Stephanie Copeland.

The Dallas parade kicked off in 2019 in conjunction with a similar event in Houston.