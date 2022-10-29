dia de los muertos

Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas

By Allie Spillyards

On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival.

"It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see the kids with the paintings on their face,” said Claudia Cruze.

In its third year, the event was expected to draw 40,000 spectators for a parade lined with vibrant floats, Catrinas and elaborate costumes ahead of the holiday designated to honor deceased loved ones.

For Mercedes and Luis Villanueva, it was an opportunity to help their children explore their heritage.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Everyone's used to seeing this like on Disney with Coco, right? So just the fact to not only see it on TV or hear about it but to be able to come and partake in the opportunity to see others enjoying their time out here,” said Luis Villanueva.

For some these traditions provided a sense of familiarity.

"I love that Dallas is such a melting pot now that regardless of your heritage, it's being celebrated somewhere,” said Aubrey Garcia.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

decision 2022 3 hours ago

First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up

Fort Worth 11 hours ago

Man Who Police Say Shot His Wife Several Times Before Killing Himself Identified

Others came looking to learn.

“Curiosity and just a fun day out. I've always loved the celebration of Dia de Los Muertos. I think it's always been very interesting, and I like learning about it,” said Stephanie Copeland.

The Dallas parade kicked off in 2019 in conjunction with a similar event in Houston.

This article tagged under:

dia de los muertosDallasDallas Dia de Los Muertos Festival and Parade
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us