DFW Ranks Among Top Airports for Guns Found at Security Checkpoints in 2020

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is ranking among the top airports for guns found inside carry-on bags at security checkpoints last year, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday.

In 2020, agents discovered 3,257 firearms inside carry-ons at airport checkpoints nationwide. Of those, 83% were loaded, the TSA said in a news release.

A total of 230 guns were found at security checkpoints at North Texas airports -- 176 at DFW Airport and 54 at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport led the nation with 220 guns found in 2020. DFW Airport was second, followed by Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Denver International Airport.

Though the number of guns detected is down from a record 4,432 firearms in 2019, officers found twice as many firearms per million passengers screened at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Throughout 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers screened as compared to about 5 firearms per million passengers screened in 2019, the agency said. The catch rate is the highest the TSA has seen since its founding 19 years ago.

Those numbers point to the dramatic decrease in passenger demand -- about 500 million fewer passengers than in 2019.

"I commend our officers for their commitment to TSA's security mission by identifying and stopping these weapons at the TSA checkpoints. Firearms are strictly prohibited onboard planes in the passenger cabin," said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of TSA Administrator. "Bringing a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint poses a serious risk to TSA officer and passenger safety, and doing so may result in significant fines or arrest."

According to TSA guidelines, travelers are required to place any firearms in secure baggage and declare them to airline employees upon check-in. People attempting to bring them through TSA checkpoints are subject to a fine and possible prosecution by local law enforcement.

Travelers are never allowed to bring guns into airplane cabins, including those with concealed carry permits, the TSA said.

Texas Airport Firearm Catches