DFW Ranks Among Top Airports for Guns Found at Security Checkpoints in 2020

A total of 230 guns were found at security checkpoints at North Texas airports in 2020, TSA says

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is ranking among the top airports for guns found inside carry-on bags at security checkpoints last year, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday.

In 2020, agents discovered 3,257 firearms inside carry-ons at airport checkpoints nationwide. Of those, 83% were loaded, the TSA said in a news release.

A total of 230 guns were found at security checkpoints at North Texas airports -- 176 at DFW Airport and 54 at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport led the nation with 220 guns found in 2020. DFW Airport was second, followed by Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Denver International Airport.

Though the number of guns detected is down from a record 4,432 firearms in 2019, officers found twice as many firearms per million passengers screened at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Throughout 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers screened as compared to about 5 firearms per million passengers screened in 2019, the agency said. The catch rate is the highest the TSA has seen since its founding 19 years ago.

Those numbers point to the dramatic decrease in passenger demand -- about 500 million fewer passengers than in 2019.

"I commend our officers for their commitment to TSA's security mission by identifying and stopping these weapons at the TSA checkpoints. Firearms are strictly prohibited onboard planes in the passenger cabin," said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of TSA Administrator. "Bringing a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint poses a serious risk to TSA officer and passenger safety, and doing so may result in significant fines or arrest."

According to TSA guidelines, travelers are required to place any firearms in secure baggage and declare them to airline employees upon check-in. People attempting to bring them through TSA checkpoints are subject to a fine and possible prosecution by local law enforcement.

Travelers are never allowed to bring guns into airplane cabins, including those with concealed carry permits, the TSA said.

Texas Airport Firearm Catches

Airport (Code)Total 2020Total 2019Total 2018
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)176218219
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)126138117
Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)5410289
William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)534973
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)497893
San Antonio International Airport (SAT)436070
Midland International Air & Space Port (MAF)436070
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)112417
El Paso International Airport (ELP)81413
McAllen International Airport (MFE)532
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (TYR)313
Valley International Airport (HRL)226
Abilene Regional Airport253
Corpus Christi International Airport (CRP)2139
Waco Regional Airport (ACT)202
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK)221
Laredo International Airport (LRD)111
Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport (BRO)121
Easterwood Airport - College Station (CLL)110
Del Rio International Airport (DRT)110
San Angelo International Airport (SJT)150
Jack Brooks Regional Airport (BPT)131
East Texas Regional Airport021
Wichita Falls Regional Airport (SPS)000
Victoria Regional Airport (VCT)000
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA)81413
Texas Total570787752
Source: Transportation Security Administration

