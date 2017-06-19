Scattered Storms Monday Morning

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

A cold front will continue moving slowly across the region Monday morning. A band of showers and thunderstorms near the Red River moved southeast through daybreak.

Some storms are expected to produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Temperatures will be cooler today, but heating up for the rest of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Another weak cold front may bring us another brief drop in temperatures by next weekend.

See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

10-Day Forecast