Scattered Storms Monday Morning

A cold front will continue moving slowly across the region Monday morning. A band of showers and thunderstorms near the Red River moved southeast through daybreak.
Some storms are expected to produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.
Temperatures will be cooler today, but heating up for the rest of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
Another weak cold front may bring us another brief drop in temperatures by next weekend.
- TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
- THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hot. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: S 15-20 mph.
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm still possible. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: E/SE 10 mph.
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
