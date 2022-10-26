DFW Health Care Workers Hold Moment of Silence for Methodist Employees Killed

The medical community remains heartbroken after two health care heroes were shot and killed on Saturday.

At noon on Wednesday across the Metroplex, health care workers stopped what they were doing to hold a moment of silence in honor of Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Annette Flowers, 63.

At noon today, we came together for a minute of silence outside of Methodist Dallas to remember our fallen colleagues.



We appreciate the support from the other North Texas health systems who paused to reflect with us.💙 pic.twitter.com/aNM8vUwrdq — Methodist Health (@mhshospitals) October 26, 2022

Methodist Dallas said in a statement that Wednesday evening it would hold a "private time of reflection inside the hospital" for employees only.

"We appreciate all of the support we have gotten from our health care colleagues across North Texas, and we are grateful that so many of them are participating in today’s tribute at their facilities," said Methodist Health System.

At Southwest Transplant Alliance in Dallas, employees met outside in the Donor Garden to pause and reflect.

"This was very much a member of our community we work with Methodist all the time. And so this hit very close to home for our team," said Kelli James with Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA).

The organization facilitates organ, eye and tissue donations and works closely with hospitals across DFW, including Methodist.

"Our medical community has gone through so much after the COVID-19 pandemic, recovering from that and then just you know, facing this kind of challenge in our community is so difficult to see our medical community hurting and trying to heal from this, and so being able to stand in solidarity with Methodist Dallas Medical Center was the least that we could do just to take a moment out of our day and just recognize these heroes," said James.

Her colleague, Eunice Mata, who helps facilitate the meetings between donors and recipients, said taking that moment was important.

"Oh my gosh it was so emotional today, to be able to honor and remember the two health care providers that passed away in this horrific event," said Mata. "It hurts a lot you know because in that moment you're there to help people, serve people and care for them and that's what we do, we serve people daily, and for something like that to happen to those two workers, it's something that hits home."

Methodist said it's working with the victims' families to organize a memorial service next week at the hospital.