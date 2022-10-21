A North Texas radio DJ, made popular by occasional appearances on 97.1's The Russ Martin Show, is headed to federal prison for 24 years after admitting to producing child pornography where he engaged in sexual conduct with a young girl.

Clois "Clo" Glenn Raborn, 49, was charged in January after prosecutors said he produced images of himself sexually abusing a prepubescent child. Raborn waived his right to an indictment and pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the investigation began in March 2021 when Raborn's roommate discovered lewd images of minor children on his laptop.

A forensic analysis of Raborn's laptop was conducted and images were found of an adult male, believed to be Raborn, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a young child.

The child's mother confirmed her daughter's identity based on images of her face and other items, prosecutors said. She also told law enforcement she recognized Raborn's hand in some of the images. The woman estimated her child was between the ages of 4-years-old and 6-years-old when the images were taken.

In plea papers, officials said Raborn admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child for the purpose of producing explicit visual depictions.

Raborn was sentenced Friday to 24 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

The U.S. Secret Service's Dallas Field Office, the Euless Police Department and the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office of Digital Forensics and Technical Services conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade prosecuted the case.