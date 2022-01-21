DFW Radio DJ Charged With Producing Child Pornography With Young Girl

A Dallas-Fort Worth radio DJ was charged with producing child pornography on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, 49-year-old Clois Glenn Raborn, who occasionally appeared on The Russ Martin Show on KEGL-FM (97.1), made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. The investigation started in March when Raborn’s roommate discovered explicit images of children on Raborn’s laptop, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities searched the laptop and found images of who they believe to be Raborn “allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a young child.”

