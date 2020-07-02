DFW Airport Will Require Face Coverings Beginning July 2

Beginning Thursday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings.

This applies to anyone while in the airport or in an airport vehicle, airport officials said in a statement.

"The safety and well-being of customers, employees and partners is our top priority at DFW Airport," said Sean Donohue, DFW Airport CEO.

The decision applies to all people over the age of 2-years-old.

As stated by a press release, face coverings can be removed when eating or drinking or when asked to verify identity by TSA officers, Customs and Border Protection officers, Airport Department of Public Safety officers or airline staff.

Face coverings are not required of anyone with medical or physical conditions that would prohibit safely wearing one.

To learn more about the policy and additional safety methods the airport is using to combat COVID-19, visit the DFW Airport website.

Meanwhile, Dallas Love Field also requires face masks as required in all Dallas County businesses.