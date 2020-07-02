DFW Airport

DFW Airport Will Require Face Coverings Beginning July 2

Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2 years old

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Beginning Thursday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings.

This applies to anyone while in the airport or in an airport vehicle, airport officials said in a statement.

"The safety and well-being of customers, employees and partners is our top priority at DFW Airport," said Sean Donohue, DFW Airport CEO.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 5

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Frisco ISD 41 mins ago

High Schools Students Launch ‘Project Kind Packs' to Help Elementary Schools

Here are some dos and don'ts when it comes to wearing a mask, explained by some of history's most famous paintings.

The decision applies to all people over the age of 2-years-old.

As stated by a press release, face coverings can be removed when eating or drinking or when asked to verify identity by TSA officers, Customs and Border Protection officers, Airport Department of Public Safety officers or airline staff.

Face coverings are not required of anyone with medical or physical conditions that would prohibit safely wearing one.

To learn more about the policy and additional safety methods the airport is using to combat COVID-19, visit the DFW Airport website.

Meanwhile, Dallas Love Field also requires face masks as required in all Dallas County businesses.

This article tagged under:

DFW Airportcoronavirusface masks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us