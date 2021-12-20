DFW Airport, Love Field Get $80M From Infrastructure Bill But Projects Up in the Air

The FAA announced the first of $3 billion in federal infrastructure grants aimed at the nation’s airports, including more than $80 million for North Texas, but airports are unsure yet how they plan to spend the money.

The money is the first of $15 billion from the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that Congress passed last month, with the biggest chunk by far, $63.8 million, going to DFW International Airport. Dallas Love Field is also getting $16.4 million.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

But airports didn’t specifically request the money, and it’s unclear for now how the $3 billion will be spent across the country. North Texas Airports got about $85 million in total out of $241 million for Texas airports.

Click here to read the latest from The Dallas Morning News.