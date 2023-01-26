Details Emerge on Prosper ISD Board President's Dallas Child Indecency Arrest

The president of the Prosper Independent School District Board of Trustees was released from the Dallas County Jail early Thursday after his arrest Wednesday for Indecency with a Child.

Andrew Wilborn, 43, was elected to the Prosper ISD board in 2021.

A court record for the Dallas Police arrest said the charge stems from Wilborn’s time working at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on South Hampton Road in Dallas.

Some parents at the Prosper ISD District headquarters Thursday gathered for prayer after learning of Wilborn’s arrest.

“The community as you can imagine is reeling from it. It’s just one more scandal that seems to plague Prosper ISD,” Hillary Morabido said.

Prosper ISD parents were alarmed last fall over news that a former school bus driver died in the Collin County Jail after his arrest for molesting two students.

The parents complained that the district was too slow with information.

At a September 2022 meeting, Wilborn responded.

“We understand and share the community’s outrage over the allegations,” he said.

Eilleen Riverside’s daughter rode on that school driver’s bus.

“He was somebody that I thought I knew, and I absolutely did not. And I trusted him with my child and I really shouldn’t have.”

Thursday Riverside said Wilborn’s role in the previous controversy is ironic.

“Because he was such a large part of the investigation, and hiring the law firm, the two different law firms that we had,” she said.

Thursday a statement from the Dallas church said Antioch Fellowship fired Wilborn from his job there last year after Dallas Police first began the indecency investigation in April 2022.

An arrest affidavit that detailed that investigation also mentioned other allegations from adults against Wilborn for his behavior at the church.

One woman complained to church human resources that Wilborn was “too friendly and touchy.” It said the church board “sustained the allegations.”

Another woman complained that Wilborn “tried to kiss her and rub her feet.”

On April 25, 2022, Wilborn posted a Facebook video urging residents to cast ballots, with early voting beginning that day.

The arrest affidavit said parents of the indecency victim were talking with Dallas Police investigators that same day at the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.

In Prosper Thursday, Eilleen Riverside said she knows how this is for that family but that she and other Prosper parents are also praying for their own school district.

“For healing, for transparency, for change,” she said.

They suggested that action should be taken against Wilborn.

A Prosper ISD spokesperson issued a statement:

“This is a criminal matter outside his role in the district and, to the best of our knowledge, this situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students.”

The district said it would provide more information as it can.

Wilborn’s Prosper ISD webpage still listed him as Board President Thursday. It said he moved to the Prosper ISD in 2017. It said he has a wife and two children.

Wilborn’s home address is inside the Prosper school district boundaries in Celina, Texas.

NBC 5 could not reach Wilborn for comment Thursday.