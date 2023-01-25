Prosper ISD Board President Arrested, Charged With Sexual Indecency With a Child

The school board president of the Prosper Independent School District has been arrested on a charge of sexual indecency with a child, according to jail records.

Drew Wilborn, 43, was booked into the Dallas County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact, according to online jail records. It wasn't immediately known whether he had an attorney and no bond had been set as of Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the Prosper ISD said the "situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students" and referred all questions to the Dallas Police Department.

The district sent parents the following email Wednesday night.

"Prosper ISD has some difficult news to share with you. Prosper ISD Board of Trustees President Drew Wilborn was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, by the Dallas Police Department and charged with indecency with a child. This is a criminal matter, and, to the best of our knowledge, this situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students. It is natural for our community to have questions, and we will provide as much information as we can, when we are able."

According to the Prosper ISD website, Wilborn's 3-year term began in 2021.

NBC 5 has reached out to Dallas Police for comment.

No further details about the allegations against Wilborn were immediately available.

This past fall Wilborn led several confrontational meetings where parents questioned the district's handling of sexual abuse allegations against a bus driver. Board trustees voted to hire a law firm to conduct an investigation into the allegations of abuse against at least two elementary students and how the district managed the response.

The bus driver, Frank Paniagua, died by suicide after jumping from the second floor inside the Collin County Jail.

Members of the Prosper ISD community on Monday expressed their outrage toward school leaders over the district's handling of sexual abuse allegations made against a bus driver earlier this year.