Prosper ISD Board President Resigns After Arrest on Child Indecency Charge

The president of the Prosper Independent School District Board of Trustees resigned the day after he was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child.

Drew Wilborn, 43, was elected to the Prosper ISD board in 2021 and submitted his letter of resignation Thursday, effective immediately, the school district announced in a letter to parents Thursday night.

It comes one day after his arrest on child indecency charges stemming from his time as pastor at a Dallas church.

The district will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. to "determine the best course of action regarding the replacement of the vacated position," the letter read.

"Neither the Prosper ISD Board of Trustees nor district administration knew anything about the allegations against Mr. Wilborn until the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, after he was arrested," the letter continued. "We feel the same shock as our community. The remaining members of the Board of Trustees want to reassure our community that we are determined to move forward together to re-establish the trust that our community deserves. Our children deserve the best from us so that they can see the best in themselves."

A statement Thursday from Antioch Fellowship said Wilborn was fired from his job there last year after Dallas Police first began the indecency investigation in April 2022.

Wilborn's biography appeared to have been removed from the school district's website Thursday.

NBC 5 could not reach Wilborn for comment Thursday. He was released from jail early Thursday after being held on a $50,000 bond.

The district said it would provide more information as it can.