DeSoto Officer Shoots Man Armed with Knife During Fraudulent Call to Group Home: Police

An armed man was shot by police who were responding to a call of an active shooter at a group home that turned out to be false, DeSoto police say.

The man, whose name has not been released, called dispatch shortly after midnight to report that there was an active shooter at the home and everyone was dead, police said.

Officers headed to the group home in the 500 block of Meadow Hill Drive and learned as they were arriving that the caller had threatened to commit “suicide by cop” during a previous call in October 2018, police said.

They set up a perimeter and were across the street when a man came out of the front door carrying a large knife, which he raised and began began advancing toward the officers, police said.

The man kept moving toward officers who warned him to drop the knife. As he approached the sidewalk, an officer fired two shots, striking him in the abdomen.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported and police do not think there is an immediate threat to the public.

Grand Prairie police are assisting with the investigation.

