DeSoto, Dallas, and Grand Prairie Police Search for Missing Woman Mountain Creek Lake

DeSoto police have teamed up with Dallas and Grand Prairie police to conduct a search and rescue operation at Mountain Creek Lake for a missing DeSoto resident.

According to police, 25-year-old Yi Chan was last seen by her family in their DeSoto home on the 500 block of Olympia between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said Chan left her home in a depressed state and her family feared for her safety.

Dallas police found Chan’s blue Nissan Sedan with the keys inside of it on Mountain Creek Parkway early Sunday morning. They notified DeSoto police shortly after 8:30 a.m.

DeSoto police followed up with the woman’s family to inform them about the vehicle.

According to police, given concerns about Chan's reported mental state and her vehicle found abandoned next to a body of water, a large-scale land, air, and water search and rescue operation was launched by the three police departments.

DeSoto police dispatched members of their criminal investigation division, their UAS Drone Team, and regional drone operators to assist the search, police said.

The Search One Rescue team deployed multiple K-9 units to patrol the shoreline, and the Grand Prairie Police Department’s Lake Operations boats were deployed to the lake.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also sent out a boat to assist with the search and rescue operation.

According to police, the search for Chan will continue Monday morning.

DeSoto police said investigators are also currently working to establish a timeline of Chan’s whereabouts.

Police said they encourage anyone dealing with mental health issues to seek help.

If those issues include thoughts of self-harm, we ask them to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, which provides free and confidential assistance for people in distress.

The lifeline also provides prevention and crisis resources for a person needing assistance or for their loved ones.