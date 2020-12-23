Deputies Searching for 30-Year-Old Man in Connection to Johnson County Murder

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with a murder in unincorporated Johnson County on Tuesday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, deputies received an emergency call at approximately 1:37 a.m. from an individual who was told that there was a body in his travel trailer on his property in the 1000 block of County Road 805.

The owner said he checked the travel trailer and found it empty, but there was blood in the camper, deputies said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the location and immediately recognized that it was the scene of a violent crime.

Deputies said they interviewed the owner of the travel trailer and the person who told the owner that there was a body in the trailer.

Both people informed deputies that 30-year-old Daryl Ray Johnson was staying in the travel trailer and had possibly assaulted or murdered a 26-year-old male companion, deputies said.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the victim was believed to be a transient from New Jersey. Deputies said they obtained the victim's cell phone number and began electronically tracking the phone.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the deputies' efforts to locate the victim's phone led them to Parker County.

At approximately 10:19 a.m., two deputies conducted a traffic stop on Johnson while he was driving a silver Pontiac near Crown Lane and I-20 in Hudson Oaks.

The deputies attempted to get Johnson to exit the vehicle, but he sped away, knocking down a deputy with his vehicle, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy sustained minor injuries, and Johnson was able to evade police, deputies said. Johnson's vehicle was later found abandoned in a grocery store parking lot in Hudson Oaks.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered blood and other evidence while searching the vehicle. The victim's phone was also found in a nearby parking lot, deputies said.

At approximately 8 p.m., the Parker County Sheriff's Office informed the Johnson County Sheriff's Office that a body had been found on McDaniel Road near Cresson.

Johnson County Deputies responded to the scene and found that the body matched the description of the victim, deputies said.

Johnson is now wanted for aggravated assault on a public servant. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, a murder warrant will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts should call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 817-556-6060.