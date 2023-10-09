Denton Police looking for tractor-trailer driver that killed man in hit-and-run

The Denton Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying and finding the driver of an 18-wheeler in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead last month.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 24, in the northbound lane of the Interstate 35 service road at W. University Drive.

According to Denton Police, officers were dispatched at about 10:19 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being seriously injured after he was struck by a dark-colored Peterbilt truck cab with a livestock trailer.

The victim, 60-year-old Christopher Yarmie, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Denton Police said the tractor-trailer was last seen after the crash traveling on W. University Drive.

The police department released example images of the vehicle involved in the deadly crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Sgt. Jared Raye at 940-349-7992.