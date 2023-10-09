Denton

Denton Police looking for tractor-trailer driver that killed man in hit-and-run

Police released example images Monday of a tractor with a livestock trailer similar to the one believed to have killed Christopher Yarmie

By NBCDFW Staff

denton police patch
NBC 5 News

The Denton Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying and finding the driver of an 18-wheeler in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead last month.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 24, in the northbound lane of the Interstate 35 service road at W. University Drive.

According to Denton Police, officers were dispatched at about 10:19 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being seriously injured after he was struck by a dark-colored Peterbilt truck cab with a livestock trailer.

The victim, 60-year-old Christopher Yarmie, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Denton Police said the tractor-trailer was last seen after the crash traveling on W. University Drive.

The police department released example images of the vehicle involved in the deadly crash.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 25 mins ago

North Texans anxious to hear from loved ones, Fort Worth couple lands in Israel amid war

DallasNews.com 2 hours ago

Grand Prairie man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting wife and stepson

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Sgt. Jared Raye at 940-349-7992.

This article tagged under:

DentonNorth TexasDenton Police Department
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us