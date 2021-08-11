Denton County Public Health reported Friday the first human case of West Nile virus this year in Denton County is a Lewisville resident.

The Lewisville resident was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. DCPH did not release any other details for medical confidentality.

Last year, Denton County reported its first human case of West Nile on Aug. 21, 2020.

A total of six people in Denton County were diagnosed with the West Nile virus.

Dallas County has reported two cases of West Nile virus this year, and one 90-year-old Dallas resident died from the virus on Aug. 9.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

People age 50 and older run a higher risk of developing a severe infection.

About 20% of infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with this type of disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

DCPH recommended the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting West Nile virus: draining standing water, dressing in long sleeves and pants while outside and defending yourself using repellent.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites