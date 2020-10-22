Denton County Confirms 6th Human Case of West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health confirms Thursday the sixth human case of West Nile virus in Denton County this year.

The community member resides in Carrollton and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. To protect the patient's privacy, further information about the patient will not be released.

“Even though temperatures are decreasing, preventing mosquito-borne illnesses remains a priority,” stated Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Chief Epidemiologist and Assistant Director. “Protecting ourselves from mosquito bites is a preventive practice easily done before heading outdoors.”

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites