Historical marker dedicated at Dallas' Old Red Courthouse marks a dark day in the city's history

In a somber ceremony Thursday morning, a crowd gathered to dedicate a historical marker at the Old Red Courthouse in downtown Dallas.

"I'd like to welcome you to today's Allen Brooks Historical Marker dedication," Dr. Michael Waters of the Abundant Life AME Church said.

In 1910, Allen Brooks was awaiting trial when an angry mob threw him out of a second-floor window, then dragged him a half a mile.

NBC 5 News Dallas' Old Red Courthouse, center.

Historic photos show a crowd of 5,000 people gathered to witness the lynching.

In 2021, a historical marker was placed at the site of the lynching. On Thursday, a second one was unveiled to mark the place where it started; the Old Red Courthouse.

"There was no morality. There was no justice in that crowd when Mr. Allen Brooks was lynched that day," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Among those in the crowd for Thursday's dedication, was Brooks's 4th generation great-granddaughter, Nkeya Brooks.

"Because I'm a descendant of him, it hurts still," Brooks said. "Black lives do matter, and we have a right to say you know what happened and what we go through, whatever case it might be. It's speaking out and I'm glad that everyone is saying his name."

NBC 5 News Nkeya Brooks, whose 4th great grandfather Allen Brooks was lynched in 1910.

The second marker is meant to give a more complete account of a dark day in Dallas' history.

"History can often be uncomfortable," Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said. "We've got to face up to it. It doesn't go away just because you don't want to teach it, or you don't want to discuss it."

Despite widespread news coverage in the papers and thousands of witnesses, no one was ever charged in connection with Brooks' lynching.

"And maybe if this city and this county has the courage to acknowledge its past we will also find the courage to create a better future," Waters said.

"We're on our way," Brooks said. "We're really on our way!"