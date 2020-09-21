DCTA to Update A-train Schedule and Increase Peak Frequency on Monday

The Denton County Transportation Authority will update its weekday A-train schedule and increase peak frequency beginning on Monday.

A-train schedules and frequency were previously adjusted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the service change Monday will restore parts of that previously reduced service, DCTA said.

According to DCTA, bus schedules from the agency's August 2020 service changes and Saturday A-train service will remain the same.

The current A-train schedule includes 60-minute weekday headways, but Monday's schedule update will change the frequency to 30-minute peak and 60-minute off-peak weekday headways.

Southbound service from the Downtown Denton Transit Center will begin at 5 a.m., an hour earlier than the current schedule, with additional trains during peak hours at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., DCTA said.

According to DCTA, there will also be two additional southbound trains at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Service will end at the same time as the current schedule.

Northbound service from the Trinity Mills station will begin at 6 a.m., the same time as the current schedule, with an additional train at 7:30 a.m.

There will also be two additional northbound trains at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., DCTA said. Service will end at the same time as the current schedule.

On Monday, DCTA said it will reopen the Downtown Denton Transit Center for ticket purchases only. The lobby and restrooms remain closed to the public, and the ticket window and customer service hours will occur from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The DDTC will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.