DCTA Bus Service Scheduled to End in Lewisville, Riders Encouraged to Use GoZone

Major service changes are coming to Denton County Transportation Authority Connect bus service after the board of directors voted to discontinue Denton Connect Route 1 and Lewisville Connect Routes 21 and 22.

According to DCTA officials, the changes will begin on Dec. 25, 2021. Riders are encouraged to utilize GoZone as a replacement service for these routes.

"With the launch of GoZone, we have seen system-wide ridership reach pre-pandemic levels in just a few months," said DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez. "I'm pleased that the board made a decision that will move the agency forward using a multimodal approach."

GoZone, which began service on Sept. 7, is an on-demand rideshare service powered by Via. Riders can utilize the service for trips within two dedicated zones: Denton and Lewisville/Highland Village GoZones, DCTA said.

According to DCTA, dedicated vans pick up and drop off riders at virtual stops within the zones 365 days per year.

Passengers can ride GoZone for free with a DCTA pass or purchase a single trip for the promotional price of $0.75.

DCTA said decisions regarding the overall fare structure will be made at a later date.

Denton Connect Route 1 and Lewisville Connect Routes 21 and 22 will continue to operate through Christmas Eve, DCTA said. After that, riders can utilize GoZone for their public transportation needs.

For additional information, visit RideDCTA.net.