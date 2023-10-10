DBU group stuck in Israel expected to head home to North Texas Tuesday

A group from Dallas Baptist University was caught in the chaos this weekend as they were wrapping up a tour of Israel, causing students, alumni, and friends on the trip to find another way home.

According to a press release posted on DBU's website, as of Monday, there was still a group of nine members of the DBU family in Israel who were part of a larger group of 18 that included students, alumni, and friends on an Israel tour that was set to conclude on Saturday, Oct. 7.

They were scheduled to depart on Oct. 7 when fighting broke out in Southern Israel, away from where the group was staying. Many airlines suspended service to and from Israel this weekend and in response to the cancelations, other flight arrangements were made.

As of now, nine of the 18 individuals have departed Israel, and the remaining nine are scheduled to depart Tuesday, Oct. 10, arriving back in Dallas by Wednesday. All members of the group who are still in Israel are safe and accounted for.

According to the university, those remaining are three DBU students, three DBU alumni, and three DBU faculty and administration members, including Dr. Jay Harley, DBU vice president for student affairs; Dr. Brent Thomason, dean of the graduate school of ministry; and Dr. Blake Killingsworth, dean of the Cook School of Leadership.

“Our experience here in the Holy Land was transformative. Our group commented regularly that the visit to Biblical and historical sites helped them more fully understand the background of the Bible. Although we are certainly tired and ready to be home, our group remains in good spirits and are currently at a secure hotel,” stated Harley.

The group leaders and the DBU administration have been in communication with local contacts, and US government officials, and monitoring flight statuses.

“Our thoughts and prayers have remained with our group and for this evolving conflict in Israel,” stated Dr. Adam Wright, DBU president. “We are praying our team home and have remained in constant contact with appropriate officials within the United States government regarding the safe return of our group.”