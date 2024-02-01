Dashcam video shows car fly off highway overpass, burst into flames during police chase

A portion of Irving Police dashcam video is being shared Thursday showing the fiery end to a police chase that killed four people in Dallas early Thursday morning.

Irving Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle at about 2 a.m. and tried to stop the driver along the 3200 block of North Belt Line Road. Police said the driver refused to stop, instead leading officers on a chase into the Dallas city limits.

The officers followed the driver into Dallas and toward downtown. While on the overpass from southbound Interstate 35E to eastbound Woodall Rodgers freeway, the driver of the stolen car appears to lose control.

In the edited dashcam video, Irving Police highlighted the stolen vehicle's location on the Woodall Rodgers overpass. Moments later, sparks can be seen before the car appears to leave the overpass and crash into the ground below, bursting into flames near the Continental Avenue exit.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Irving Police Irving Police released a portion of edited dashcam video showing the fiery end of a police chase where four people died, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

According to Irving Police, officers with the Dallas Police, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, and Dallas Fire-Rescue all arrived and tried to provide first aid to the occupants of the stolen vehicle but they died at the scene.

The identities of the four people in the car will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office after their families have been notified of their deaths.

Irving Police said the release of information will be limited moving forward due to the ongoing investigation.

The Continental Avenue exit and the ramp connecting I-35E to Woodall Rodgers Freeway were closed while the crash was investigated. Those roadways have since reopened.

This story is developing. Check back and refresh for the latest update as elements of this story may change.