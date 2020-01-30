Dallas

DART Wins Grant to Combat Human Trafficking

DART received $49,600 to help prevent human trafficking and other public transportation crimes

dart-train-generic-01
Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has received a grant of $49,600 as part of the Federal Transit Administration's Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Safety Initiative.

A total of 24 organizations, including DART and four other transit-rail agencies, will each receive funding for projects to help prevent human trafficking and other crimes on public transportation.

"Since 2013, when we became one of the original transit agencies to sign the U.S. Department of Transportation's Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge, DART has worked to spearhead local awareness efforts on human trafficking," Gary Thomas, DART President/Executive Director, said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DCHHS 1 min ago

Dallas Co. Health Officials Outline Disparities in Healthcare

Greenville 11 mins ago

Man Arrested in Greenville, Pointed BB Gun at Police

The FTA's Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Safety Initiative supports the Department of Transportation’s "Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking" initiative through transit-focused industry engagement, education, public awareness and outreach, research, and technical assistance to combat human trafficking in transit. It aims to maximize the transit industry’s collective impact to address human trafficking and other public safety concerns.

"As one of the first transit agencies to provide training to spot indicators of human trafficking and how to report it to every employee, DART knows the importance of these programs," Thomas said. "This funding provides us the opportunity to expand our public awareness efforts, provide training and education, and raise awareness among the traveling public along with the other members of our regional coalition of North Texas transportation entities."

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us