Dangerous Tree Threatens Dallas Homes

A solution for people who have been living in fear under a dangerous hollow tree in a Dallas neighborhood was set for Thursday after calls from NBC 5.

For years, homeowner Stephanie Cole said she tried to find help for removing a big tree that got more and more hollow from what started as termite damage.

You can see right through the tree now.

But somehow, what’s left of the trunk that straddles the property line still supports enormous foliage that branches over her house and the home owned by a woman next door.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“It kept me up nights, kept my neighbors up nights. Every time a storm or wind or rain would come, I know she was on her knees, because I've been here on my knees praying, 'Lord, please not today,’” Cole said.

Tree expert Steve Houser saw pictures of the dangerous tree. He said the residents were very lucky.

“Sometimes it doesn't take any wind at all. The tree is hollow,” Houser said. “I firmly recommend that the property owner leave immediately before it falls on the house and once it's removed, then it's time to come back.”

Cole said she and her husband have nowhere else to go but her neighbor’s family did move that resident out.

“They were afraid of it killing her. And it would have. You can look at this tree and tell it was going to kill somebody, destroy her house. By being so top heavy, it's going to destroy my house also,” Cole said.

The residents could not afford the thousands of dollars they were told it would cost to remove the tree.

But after calls from NBC 5, the city of Dallas has arranged a contractor that promises to do the dangerous job for free as a community service on Thursday.

Houser said it will be a difficult job. He has been climbing trees all his life for his work as an arborist and tree trimmer.

“But that is one of the trees that I would not want to climb. It would require probably a bucket truck to reach up into the upper portions of the tree,” Houser said. “It’s a dangerous removal and it’s hazardous work.”

Stephanie Cole said she’s excited to hear the job is planned for Tuesday.

“I’m scared hoping they can get it without any problems. I’m hoping and praying that goes off without a hitch,” Cole said.

Year of prayers almost answered.

But just in case Cole said she will watch the work from outside the house.