Dallas Zoo Welcomes New Lion

The Dallas Zoo announced Thursday three-year-old "Kijani" joined the zoo family.

Kijani whose name means "warrior" in Swahili joins the Dallas Zoo from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The new lion has been paired with Bahati on a breeding recommendation from AZA's African Lion Species Survival Plan.

Bahati was the first lion born in 43 years at the Dallas Zoo back in March of 2017. Bahati's name means "lucky one" in Swahili.

The Dallas Zoo says Kijani "has been settling in really well, and our zoologists says he's a super laid-back, cool cat."

The zoo shared they are "excited to get to know him better and to hopefully have adorable baby lion cubs in the near future."