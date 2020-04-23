Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo Welcomes New Lion

By Dominga Gutierrez

Kijani the LIon
Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The Dallas Zoo announced Thursday three-year-old "Kijani" joined the zoo family.

Kijani whose name means "warrior" in Swahili joins the Dallas Zoo from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The new lion has been paired with Bahati on a breeding recommendation from AZA's African Lion Species Survival Plan.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Collin County 4 mins ago

25 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

Bahati was the first lion born in 43 years at the Dallas Zoo back in March of 2017. Bahati's name means "lucky one" in Swahili.

The Dallas Zoo says Kijani "has been settling in really well, and our zoologists says he's a super laid-back, cool cat."

The zoo shared they are "excited to get to know him better and to hopefully have adorable baby lion cubs in the near future."

This article tagged under:

Dallas ZooLIONS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us