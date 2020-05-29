Dallas Zoo Opens to Reduced Capacity

The Dallas Zoo reopened to the public on Friday after 11 weeks of being shut down during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are multiple changes and new restrictions in place, which are meant to help ensure safety for the crowds.

Crowd size will be limited to well below the 25% capacity limit. On an average spring or summer day, the Dallas Zoo can typically expect a crowd size of up to about 15,000 people. But for the foreseeable future daily crowds will be limited to 2,500 people, and no more than 750 at any one time.

“We want to make sure that everybody is comfortable, that you have space out here, and that everybody feels great about coming out, [and that] they know that the Dallas Zoo is a safe place to come,” said Kari Streiber, a spokeswoman for the zoo.

The biggest change for zoo-goers is in admission. Guests are required to purchase tickets ahead of time. They can go online to the zoo's website and select a time slot, which will help control traffic flow and reduce lines, pay for parking and get a virtual ticket.

Several features at the zoo will be closed for the time being, including the carousel, the kids’ train, the monorail, any inside features, like the herpetarium, and the gift shops and inside dining areas.